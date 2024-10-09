Karnataka High Court acquits three from 2012 terror plot case due to flaw in sanction for prosecution accorded by State government under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act  

Finding a procedural flaw in the sanction for prosecution granted by the State government under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the High Court of Karnataka acquitted three persons, including a Pakistan national, from the charges of indulging in unlawful activities in the 2012 terror conspiracy case that was allegedly hatched in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The court acquitted Syed Abdul Rehman of Bengaluru, Afsar Pasha alias Khushiruddin of Chintamani, and Mohammed Fahad Khoya of Karachi in Pakistan from the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA, 1967. However, the court upheld the conviction of Rehman under the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, for illegally possessing a revolver and under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, as some hidden explosive substances were recovered from the leads given by him to the police.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar and Justice J.M. Khazi passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Pasha and Fahad, who had questioned the 2023 judgment of a trial court for convicting and sentencing them to life imprisonment. However, the Bench modified the conviction of Rehman only under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act and limited his sentence to 10 years under these laws.

‘Sanction vitiated’

The Bench noted that Raghavendra H. Auradkar, the then Principal Secretary to the Home Department, who was the sanctioning authority, had deposed before the trial court as a prosecution witness (PW-25) and stated that he “went through the chargesheet materials and the report of the Director of Prosecution and having found existence of prima facie materials, he passed the sanction order”.

“... Section 45(2) mandates to consider the report of independent review authority. PW-25 has deposed that he was aware that the review committee had to recommend the sanction based on investigation materials and the government must consider the review committee report. His further answer in the cross-examination is that he could not remember whether the review committee was there or not when he passed the sanction order,” the Bench noted.

Further, the Bench said that “his evidence makes two aspects abundantly clear, either the materials collected during investigation might not have been referred to the review committee or if referred, the report might not have been placed before the sanctioning authority. Thus the sanction order loses its sanctity, and it is vitiated. The trial court has missed this aspect.”

Therefore, the Bench said, the conviction of all the accused under sections 13, 17, 18 and 18B of UAPA cannot be sustained.

No independent evidence

The other charges, including the charge of criminal conspiracy to recruit youths for the Pakistan-based proscribed terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to carry out attacks in Bengaluru hatched allegedly within the prison and attempted to execute by Rehman after his release from the prison, could not be established as the police did no secure any independent evidence as these charges were mainly levelled based on the confession statements of the three accused, the Bench said.

The Bench also pointed out that there was no material to prove that Rehman, who spent a few months with the other two accused in the prison in different criminal case, was acting on their instructions given through telephone.

The Bench said that Pasha and Fahad could be released from jail if they are not required in any other case, and Fahad should be deported to Pakistan soon after his release. In the case of Rehman, the court said he could be released, if not required in any other case, provided he has already completed the period of sentence.