Karnataka: Hearing on Anticipatory Bail plea of Murugha Sharanaru adjourned to Friday

Sharanaru has been booked under POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

The Chitradurga Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the Anticipatory Bail plea of Murugha Sharanaru who has been booked under the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to Friday allowing a day’s time to the prosecution and victims’ counsels to submit their objections.

Counsel for Murugha Sharanaru had moved the anticipatory bail application on August 29 before Second Additional District and Sessions court. However as Judge B.K. Komala was on leave, First Additional District and Sessions Judge Kalkani had admitted the plea and had posted the matter for hearing on Thursday (September 1).

On Friday, Second Additional District and Sessions Judge B.K. Komala took up the case for hearing and the two minor girls, victims of alleged sexual harassment and their parents appeared before the court. The judge sent out all others present in the court hall barring those connected to the case and began the hearing.

As Advocates of the District Legal Service Authority and also a High Court advocate Srinivas appeared before the Court on behalf of the minor girls, the judge sought the opinion of the girls and their fathers and subsequently considered the application moved by Mr. Srinnivias.

The counsel for the girls argued that as the notices had been served to them o Thursday itself, they should be given time to submit their objections. The judge allowed their submission and adjourned the hearing to Friday giving them a day’s time for filing objections.

With the anticipatory bail application scheduled for hearing the district Police had made elaborate security arrangements around the district court complex on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Later speaking to press persons the counsel for the minor girls Srinivas said that they would file their detailed objections opposing the bail on Friday and it was the prerogative of the Court to decide to whether grant anticipatory bail or not.