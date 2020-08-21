Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu’s mother passes away

Health Minister B. Sriramulu’s mother Honnuramma died of age-related ailments in Ballari late on Thursday. She was 95 years old. Her last rites were completed at about 5.30 a.m on Friday in the presence of family members.

A few days ago, she, along with her minister-son, was tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. A source close to Mr. Ramulu’s family claimed that she had recovered and was shifted to her Ballari residence three days ago.

The officials in Ballari did not clarify whether it was a COVID-19 death. However, Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul said that “she was discharged from a Bengaluru Hospital” indicating that she had recovered from the pandemic.

