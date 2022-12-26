Karnataka Health Minister says there is no need to panic about COVID-19  

December 26, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst the resurgence of a few COVID-19 norms, Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday assured people that there is no need to panic. He also said that out of 2,867 passengers tested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in December (until December 24), 12 were found to be COVID-19 positive. One of the passengers who tested positive had arrived from China.

“Samples of all 12 positive cases have been sent for genomic testing to track variants of concern,” he said in a tweet.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said that the positive cases do not warrant any worry or panic. “It has been more than a year since Omicron came and the sub-variants and the sub-lineages, we are seeing are all Omicron itself. Hence, there is no need to worry or compare ourselves with China. Their situation is different as they imposed multiple lockdowns and sealdowns due to their zero-case policy which in turn did not let herd immunity develop there,” he explained.

He added that while the vaccination details of China are unknown, in India people are doubly secured as the vaccine efficacy is good, as more than 80–90% population has developed herd immunity.

“Even if someone tests positive, experts have said that they might exhibit symptoms like fever or cold for one or two days. However, we should take a few precautionary measures and wear masks especially in places where there is air conditioning and no fresh air circulation and take booster doses to stay on the safer side,” Dr. Sudhakar said.