Karnataka Health Department to lend ventilators to pvt. hospitals

Bengaluru

24 September 2020 09:08 IST

With more critical COVID-19 patients requiring ICU beds with ventilators, the State Health Department has decided to lend ventilators to private medical establishments in the State for a period of six months. This is to meet the shortage of ventilator beds.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday, the ventilators should be used on government referred COVID-19 patients. The ventilator charges will be deducted from the amount paid to the hospitals for each government referred patient, the circular said.

The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to submit the requirement of ventilators received from private hospitals in their districts, The hospitals will have to get into an agreement with the Health Department for this, the circular added.

