Karnataka Health Department set to launch ‘Changing Diabetes Barometer’ under public-private partnership 

To introduce a holistic approach for focussed diabetes care as part of the Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations in Karnataka, the State Health Department is all set to launch the ‘Changing Diabetes Barometer’ (CDB) programme. Under the programme, the department will develop Community Diabetes Centres in all its facilities, including primary health centres, across the State.

The CDB programme is aimed at mapping the impact of diabetes on a real-time basis, promoting early diagnosis, and treatment options along with lifestyle modifications.

To facilitate this, the department on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF), a non-profit organisation set up by Novo Nordisk India. The MoU was signed between Naveen Bhat Y., State Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), and Vikrant Shrotriya, NNEF Managing Trustee.

Pilot phase

In the pilot phase, the community diabetes centres will be set up in three districts - Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, and Yadgir - and later expanded to all districts.

Diabetes continues to be a major health concern not just for Karnataka but for the entire nation. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its recent study highlighted that India has around 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million people in pre-diabetic stages.

Under the partnership, the objective is to improve overall diabetes care ecosystem in the State through several interventions - creating awareness and advocacy for diabetes among the masses, a 360-degree up-skilling and training model for doctors and healthcare workers at primary and secondary healthcare facilities, improved infrastructural support, digitisation support and education and counselling for lifestyle modification via Information, Education and Communication material.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who along with top officials, signed the MoU, said: “We are committed to upgrading our health ecosystem and healthcare services to address the unmet needs of people living with various NCDs and promote the overall well-being of all citizens.”

Early detection

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said there is an alarming rise in the number of people diagnosed with diabetes and those in the pre-diabetic stage. “We need active measures to ensure early detection through screening and referral at primary and community level. There is a need to create awareness around Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in a user-friendly and sustained manner. These, in turn, can lead to lifestyle modifications, thereby reducing the burden of diabetes,” he said.

