February 14, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Working towards achieving single-digit neonatal mortality rate, the Karnataka government announced the launch of a new neonatal ambulance service, on February 13. This critical initiative aims to ensure swift and safe transportation of premature and critically ill infants to specialised healthcare facilities.

While Karnataka has a multi-tiered care system for newborns, with essential care available at designated birth points, specialised intervention often requires transportation to higher-level facilities with advanced capabilities. This can be a challenge, especially in remote areas and for critically ill babies who require specialised care during transport.

The new neonatal ambulance service will bridge this gap by providing modern mobile intensive care units equipped with advanced life support systems, including ventilators and incubators. Trained nurses with expertise in caring for critically ill newborns will be on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, four ambulances will be stationed at key medical facilities across the State — Vanivilas Hospital in Bengaluru division, Chaluvamba Hospital in Mysuru division, Raichur Institute of Medical Science in Kalaburgi division, and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi in Belagavi division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT