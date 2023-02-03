ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Health Department directs all hospitals to properly record the medical certification of cause of death

February 03, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Over 2.2 lakh deaths in 2021  have been recorded as ‘others/not elsewhere classified’ on the births and deaths registration portal

The Hindu Bureau

To address the huge gap between deaths registered and deaths medically certified, the State Health Department has directed all District Health Officers (DHOs) to properly and clearly mention the medical cause of death in Form 4 and Form 4A used for medical certification of cause of deaths.

Statistical analysis of causes of death forms an important mortality database, which is the backbone of national health policy and planning. 

In a circular issued on February 2, Health Commissioner Randeep D. said that 2,20,808 deaths that happened in 2021  have been recorded as “others/not elsewhere classified” on the births and deaths registration portal. “Due to this, it is not possible to understand the reasons for the increasing deaths in the districts and initiate surveillance measures. The lack of completeness and the quality of information on the cause of death in medically certified deaths is a matter of concern,” the circular stated.

“The DHOs should direct all government and private hospitals in their jurisdiction to properly record the medical certification of cause of death in the prescribed Form 4 and Form 4A on the portal,” the circular added.

