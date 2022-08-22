Karnataka Health Department calls for preventive measures to check spread of dengue

A file photo of a BBMP worker fumigating a park in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure against dengue. | Photo Credit: PTI

Concerned over the rapid spurt in dengue and chikungunya cases in the State, especially in urban areas, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) T.K. Anil Kumar has written to the Urban Development Department (UDD), BBMP, heads of all urban local bodies, zilla panchayat CEOs, and all district health officials seeking their cooperation in controlling the spread of the vector-borne diseases.

In a letter addressed to UDD Principal Secretary Rakesh Singh — a copy of which has been sent to all other stakeholders — the Health Secretary has requested them to ensure that preventive measures to check mosquito breeding are intensified on a war-footing.

The State has reported 4,969 dengue cases and four deaths this year till August 20. Of these over 1,300 cases and the four deaths have been reported in the last one month alone. That apart, 1,108 chikungunya cases have also been reported from January till August 20. Of these over 300 cases have been reported in the last one month alone.

Pointing out that a considerable proportion of the total vector-borne diseases reported in the State are from urban areas, Mr. Anil Kumar has requested the UDD to ensure regular drinking water supply, proper disposal of non-recyclable solid waste, stringent implementation of building and civic by-laws, curbing mosquito breeding and creating awareness on the need to stay safe from mosquito bites.

Stating that spraying in closed spaces using Government of India approved chemicals should be done only during emergencies, the Health Secretary has said that larval surveys and required preventive measures should be taken up in all government buildings, commercial complexes, schools, colleges, cinema halls, industrial areas and under-construction buildings. Besides, awareness should be created about measures that people should take to protect themselves from mosquito bites through campaigns, especially in settlements where migrant and construction workers reside, the letter added.