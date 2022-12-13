Cold spell will stretch to next week, avoid weekend trips, another cyclone expected

December 13, 2022 02:51 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following spells of rain and cold wave conditions in Karnataka over the last few days due to the impact of cyclone Mandous, the Health Department has advised people, especially children, pregnant women, elderly citizens and people with co-morbid conditions, to remain protected.

“Karnataka is experiencing light to heavy intermittent showers, cold breeze, and lower temperatures are being recorded as a result of cyclone Mandous, which is likely to last for a week, or more. Further, there is a prediction of one more cyclonic storm hitting the Bay of Bengal during next week,” according to the advisory.

Cold wave - Dos and Don’ts

In a list of Dos and Don’ts, the Health Department has advised people to refrain from going on long journeys (especially weekend or sightseeing trips). “Do not consume cool drinks, ice cream, cold or refrigerated water, get drenched in the rain or be exposed to chilly and windy conditions. Avoid consuming spicy or masala-laden food,” states the advisory.

“Keep yourselves hydrated, and preferably drink warm water or warm soup; consume freshly prepared food, which is easy to digest; keep yourself warm by wearing sweaters, socks, and gloves, and stay warm even when you are indoors.”

“Avoid going outside, unless it is necessary; plug your ears with cotton or use a scarf, and wear a mask while stepping out. Avoid coming in contact with those who have a fever, cold, cough; cough or sneeze into your elbow or use tissue or handkerchief while coughing; wash your hands with soap and water frequently.”

Do not self-medicate

Advising against self-medication, the Health Department advises people to visit a doctor if they have fever and flu-like symptoms, or symptoms of any other illness.

“District and BBMP health authorities should create awareness on the same so that the vulnerable population remains healthy during the season,” according to the advisory.

