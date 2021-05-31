Karnataka

Karnataka HC to live stream its proceedings on trial basis

In a first, the High Court of Karnataka will conduct trial of live court proceedings of two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions at 2.40 pm on May 31, 2021.

The proceeds in the Court Hall-1 of Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj would be aired live on High Court’s Youtube Channel on an experimental basis.

Live streaming can be viewed through https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-4vySjlTYY

The final hearing proceedings of two PIL petitions filed Baithkol Bandaru Nirashrithara Yantrikrut Dhoni Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha Niyamitha, and the Uttara Kannada District Fishermen Association.

Various issues related to environmental impact and alleged violation of environmental laws in approval of the proposed Second Stage Development of Commercial Karwar Port at Baithkol village, Karwar Taluka, Uttara Kannada District on a plot area of 17 Hectares (42.01 acres) in addition to the existing area of 3 Hectares have been questioned in the petitions.

The Supreme Court is actively considering pleas of live streaming of some of the proceedings of its proceedings as well as some proceedings of High Courts. A PIL seeking live streaming of all the courts in Karnataka is pending before the High Court.

Supreme Court judge and chairperson of its e-committee, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, had recently indicated that live-streaming of court proceedings was on the brink of becoming a reality.

Comments
