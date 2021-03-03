Karnataka HC to hear Kangana’s plea on March 18

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of upcoming film ‘Panga’ in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_23_2019_000232A)

03 March 2021 01:41 IST

She has questioned FIR registered for her tweet criticising protest against farm laws

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 18 on a petition filed by film actor Kangana Ranaut challenging an order of a trial court in Tumakuru district directing the police to register a criminal case against her based on a private complaint filed by a lawyer alleging that her tweet on protest against farm laws amounts to inciting violence.

Justice H.P. Sandesh, before whom the petition came up for hearing, directed Ms. Ranaut’s advocate to rectify the objections raised by the court’s registry while ordering to post the petition for hearing on March 18. When her advocate requested the court to consider passing an interim order, the court said it would consider the plea after the defect pointed out by the registry was rectified.

A Judicial Magistrate First Class on in October 2020 had directed the Kyathasandra police in Tumakuru to register a first information report (FIR) and submit an investigation report to the court based on the complaint lodged by Ramesh Naik L., a Tumakuru-based advocate.

Ms. Ranaut had tweeted: “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmer’s bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

The complainant had alleged that her tweet on protest against farm laws attracted offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including under Section 153 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, and under Section 153A for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.