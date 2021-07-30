Karnataka HC suo motu takes cognisance of incident of monkey deaths

36 monkeys were found dead in abandoned bags in a village in Belur taluk

Terming the incident of a large number of monkeys being found dead in a village in Belur taluk of Hassan district as gross violation of right to life conferred on animals, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday suo motu initiated a PIL petition by taking cognisance of the incident based on reports published in various newspapers.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda directed the court’s Registrar-General to file a PIL petition seeking action against all those who are responsible for the death of monkeys.

“It is stated in the news reports that monkeys are put in a bag... It is necessary for this court to take cognisance of the issue in terms of law laid down by the Supreme Court, which recognises right to life conferred on animals,” the Bench observed in its order.

Apart from that, this was the case of gross violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and hence its is necessary to ensure guidelines to prevent such shocking incidents, the Bench said.

While asking the Registrar-General to send copies of the petition to the State government, the Animal Welfare Board, and the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district, the Bench said it would be appropriate to send notice to the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report on action taken.

As many as 36 monkeys were found dead in abandoned bags at Chowdanahalli in Kogilamane Gram Panchayat of Belur taluk on Wednesday night. Veterinarians, who had conducted autopsy, suspected it to be a case of poisoning. Unidentified persons had dumped the bags near the village and the police and forest authorities were informed about the incident by the villagers.