Karnataka HC stays verdict on KMC election

Bengaluru

09 September 2021 00:37 IST

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has stayed till September 22 the single judge verdict setting aside elections held to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) stating that they were vitiated owing to a fraud by the Returning Officer (RO), who was a Joint Registrar of the Department of Cooperative Societies.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K.S. Mudgal and Justice Jaibunnisa M. Khazi passed the order at the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court while hearing an appeal filed by Madhusudhan Kariganoor and others questioning the correctness of the findings in the June 7, 2021, verdict.

The judge had also directed the Lokayukta to conduct disciplinary proceedings against D. Pandurang Garag, Returning Officer, on his lapses while observing that it would be futile to entrust inquiry to the State government which had supported his contentions before court.

