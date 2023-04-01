Karnataka HC stays externment of student to enable him to complete UG exam

April 01, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the externment of a 20-year-old student under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, for two weeks to enable him to appear for the ongoing undergraduate examination till April 8.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Siddu, resident of Hegoor village in Bilgi taluk of Bagalkot district.

The jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner had passed an order on March 2, 2023, under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, externing the petitioner from Jamakhandi to Sedam taluk on the ground that there is reasonable apprehension that the petitioner would engage in commission of offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the petitioner has to challenge the externment order before the competent appellate authority, the court stayed the externment order only for two weeks to enable the petitioner to appear for the remaining exams as he is pursuing B.Sc. course.

While directing the petitioner to give an undertaking before the Assistant Commissioner that he will not indulge in any activities which would attract Section 55 of the Act, the court gave him the liberty to assail the externment order before the competent appellate authority.