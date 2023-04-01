HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka HC stays externment of student to enable him to complete UG exam

April 01, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the externment of a 20-year-old student under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, for two weeks to enable him to appear for the ongoing undergraduate examination till April 8.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Siddu, resident of Hegoor village in Bilgi taluk of Bagalkot district.

The jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner had passed an order on March 2, 2023, under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, externing the petitioner from Jamakhandi to Sedam taluk on the ground that there is reasonable apprehension that the petitioner would engage in commission of offences.

Though the petitioner has to challenge the externment order before the competent appellate authority, the court stayed the externment order only for two weeks to enable the petitioner to appear for the remaining exams as he is pursuing B.Sc. course.

While directing the petitioner to give an undertaking before the Assistant Commissioner that he will not indulge in any activities which would attract Section 55 of the Act, the court gave him the liberty to assail the externment order before the competent appellate authority.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.