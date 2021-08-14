Karnataka HC seeks details of funds released to newly created boards and corporations

Bengaluru

14 August 2021 00:20 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to submit the details of the funds actually disbursed to various newly created boards and corporations such as the Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation based on the provisions made in the Budget.

The court also directed the government to submit details of the amount spent by each of the boards and corporations.

Advertising

Advertising

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction during the hearing of a batch of PIL petitions in which the legality of the creation of several boards and corporations was questioned. Though the arguments on the petitions have already concluded, the petitions were posted on Friday to take on record the written submissions of the parties to the petitions.

At this stage, the Bench pointed out to the government counsel that details of funds actually released to the boards and corporations, and the amount spent by these bodies, were not available in the government’s submission.