Karnataka HC restores bribery complaint against Yediyurappa

Says no sanction is required for ordering probe by the special court against him and others

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 07, 2022 14:21 IST

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his kin allegedly got bribe for clearing a housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority, according to the complainant. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday restored a private complaint against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the allegation of accepting bribe while stating that there is no need of previous sanction for the special court to order an investigation under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order while set aside a Special Court’s July 8, 2021 order of rejecting the private complaint, filed by Abraham T.J., a social activist and president of the Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, Bengaluru.

The Special Court had said that it cannot order investigation for want of sanction even though “there are some material to refer a complaint for investigation” against Mr. Yediyurappa and others.

The complainant had sought a direction from the Special Court to either take cognisance of offences against nine persons, including Mr. Yediyurappa, some of his family members, including his son B.Y. Vijayendra, and Minister S.T. Somashekar, or order investigation into the allegation of they getting a bribe of ₹12.5 crore in relation to a contract given to M/s.Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. for a housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority.

