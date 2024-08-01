ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka HC reserves order on SIT’s plea to cancel bail granted to Revanna

Published - August 01, 2024 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday (August 1) reserved its order on the petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking cancellation of bail granted by a special court to former Minister H.D. Revanna in a case of alleged abduction of a former maid to prevent her from giving statement against his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of raping her.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who heard the arguments on behalf of the SIT and Mr. Revanna, reserved his order.

The SIT had sought cancellation of the bail granted by the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against MPs and MLAs on May 13.

While the SIT contended that the special court had erred in granting bail by wrongly interpreting Section 364A (kidnapping for ransom, etc.) and not appreciating the materials available against the accused persons, Mr. Revanna’s advocates justified the grant of bail by the special court while contending that there was no material to invoke Section 364A against him.

Meanwhile, the SIT’s advocate told the High Court that charge sheet was filed against Mr. Revanna and others accused on July 29.

