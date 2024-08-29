The High Court of Karnataka said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will have to approach the Supreme Court to challenge withdrawal of consent to carry put a probe.

The court said that the dispute is essentially between the State Government and the CBI, which is an organ under the Central Government. Hence, the apex court is the appropriate form to adjudicate the dispute under Article 131 of the Constitution of India.

On August 29, a division bench comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Umesh M. Adiga passed the order while dismissing as not maintainable before the High Court, the petition filed by the CBI.

However, the bench kept all the issues on merit of the case open to be adjudicated before the apex court.

The CBI had not only questioned the legality of withdrawal of sanction, but has also questioned the State Government’s December 22, 2023 order of transferring the FIR, registered by the CBI against Mr. Shivakumar, to the Karnataka Lokayukta police for investigation.

In a separate petition filed earlier by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who too had questioned the legality of withdrawal of sanction, a single judge had in January referred the petition to be heard by a larger bench

Background of case

In 2017, the Income Tax Department raided the premises of Mr. Shivakumar. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), acting on inputs from the I-T Department, started a probe against him under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Following discovery of alleged disproportionate assets during its probe, the ED wrote to the State Government for conduct of investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against Mr. Shivakumar.

On October 3, 2020, the CBI registered an FIR against him acting on the sanction granted by the government in November 2019.

The alleged disproportionate assets were for the period between 2013 and 2018 when Mr. Shivakumar was a Cabinet Minister.

In 2023, two separate single judges of the High Court had upheld the legality of registration of the FIR as well as the consent granted to the CBI in 2019.

However, the Congress government in Karnataka withdrew the consent in November 2023 when Mr. Shivakumar’s appeal against a single judge’s order of upholding consent granted in 2019 was pending before a division bench. Taking note of withdrawal of consent on November 29, 2023, the bench permitted Mr. Shivakumar to withdraw both his petition as well as the appeal against sanction, as the sanction itself was withdrawn by the government.

Mr. Yatnal filed his petition in December 2023 questioning the withdrawal of sanction. The CBI filed its petition in January 2024. Both these petitions were decided in the verdict on August 29.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court had dismissed Mr. Shivakumar’s appeal against the order of a single judge of the High Court upholding the legality of the FIR registered by the CBI against him.