Karnataka High Court quashes case against Kateel

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday quashed a criminal case registered against Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP from Dakshina Kannada, for allegedly making a provocative speech in connection with the murder of a party worker during a public meeting near Mangaluru in January 2017.

Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar allowed the petition filed by Mr. Kateel questioning the legality of proceedings initiated against him on January 3, 2017 by the Konaje police based on a complaint filed by an office-bearer of Ullal Block Congress Committee.

As the alleged offence is non-cognizable under Section 155 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the complainant was required to get prior permission from the jurisdictional Magistrate. Also, the court said that though the police, in this case, had sought permission from the Magistrate to conduct investigation, the Magistrate had granted it without giving any reason.

Aug 28, 2019

