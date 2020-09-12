Karnataka HC pulls up court over delay in trial in question paper leak case

The High Court of Karnataka has pulled up a trial court for “carelessness and negligence” in not completing within a year the trial of a criminal case against persons accused of leaking question papers of the second-year pre-university final examination of April 2016.
Justice B.A. Patil passed the order while dismissing a petition for release on bail filed by Kumaraswamy, who has been termed kingpin of the question paper leak episode and a habitual offender in such cases by the police. He had sought release on account of delay in completion of trial.
“Though the High Court on September 9, 2019 had directed the trial court to expedite the trial and complete it within an outer limit of one year from receipt of copy of the order, the trial court has not bothered to expedite the trial,” Justice Patil said, directing the registry to seek an explanation from the trial court.
It was pointed out to the High Court on behalf of the accused as well as the prosecution that the trial had not seen progress because of the non-availability of some of the accused persons, who have either absconded or are not attending trial, after release on bail.
However, the High Court said that the trial court had not only failed to adopt the guideline issued by the apex court for securing the accused person for trial when they fail to cooperate, but had also not even bothered to send a request to it seeking extension of time to complete the trial.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath