Karnataka HC notice to government on PIL on Tipu Jayanti

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning the decision to stop Tipu Jayanti celebrations after the BJP government came to the power in July.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order on a petition filed by Bilal Ali Shah, who claims to be Tipu Sultan’s descendant, and two organisations — Tipu Sultan United Front and Tipu Rashtreeya Seva Sangha, Bengaluru. The petitioners have questioned July 30, 2019 notification cancelling Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the State. Contending that the decision was discriminatory as it is against a particular religion, the petitioners claimed that it was also illegal as there was no Council of Ministers on July 29, when only the Chief Minister was looking after the State’s governance.

The matter was adjourned till October 18.