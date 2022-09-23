Karnataka HC notice on plea seeking implementation of national policy on school bag in State

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 23, 2022 20:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking effective implementation of the policy on School Bag-2020 notified by the Union government suggesting various ways and means for reducing the weight of school bags for students from Classes I to XII.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on the petition filed by Ramesh Naik L. of Tumakuru.

Loaded with books

The petitioner has said that he has been seeing students carrying bags loaded with books everyday both in Tumakuru and Bengaluru as he commutes between the two cities as he is a practising advocate in the High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been pointed out in the petition that students are carrying overloaded bags to the schools in Karnataka even though the School Bag Policy-2020, prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, was notified way back in August, 2020, by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education.

The policy was prepared after the Madras High Court in 2018 had directed the Centre to frame a policy to reduce the weight of the school bags, and it contains various recommendations to reduce the weight and guidelines to implement it, the petitioner said, while pointing out that his representations to the government and Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka, to implement the policy did not yield any response.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stipulated weight

The weight of the school bags, as per the policy, should be 1.6 to 2.2 kg for students of Classes I and II, 1.7 to 2.5 kg for Classes III, IV and V, 2 to 3 kg for Classes VI and VII, 2.5 to 4 kg for Class VIII, 2.5 to 4.5 kg for Classes IX and X and 3.5 to 5 kg for Classes XI and XII.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
court administration
school
students
health
Bangalore
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app