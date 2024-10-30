ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka HC issues notice to State on plea against MES call to observe ‘Black Day’ on November 1

Published - October 30, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking direction to the authorities to restrain Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) from organising any event to observe November 1 as ‘Black Day’ opposing celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K. passed the order on the petition filed by Mallappa Chayappa Aksharad, a weaver and social worker from Belagavi.

“MES ‘Black Day’ observance effectively challenge the constitutional reorganisation of Indian States and disrupt national unity. Such activities violate the spirit of cooperative federalism and threaten India’s constitutional integrity, advocating for separatism contrary to India’s foundational unity,” it has been contended in the petition.

Also, it has been complained in the petition that the authorities have not been able to effectively enforce the 2019 directions issued by the High Court, which had in a similar plea, had made it clear that “it is the duty of the State to ensure that the right of the citizens is protected and no obstruction is caused in the celebration of Karnataka Rajyothsava on November 1. It is the duty of the police to take preventive action and also to ensure that those who indulge in illegality are brought to the book...”

