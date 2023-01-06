Karnataka HC issues notice to govt. on plea questioning legality of appointing K. Naganna Gowda as chairperson of KSCPCR

January 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday, January 6 ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning the legality of appointing K. Naganna Gowda as Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while hearing the petition filed by Sudha Katwa, a city-based advocate.

It has been alleged in the petition that Mr. Gowda was appointed to the post due to his political connection as he was associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as its Mandya district unit president besides running a non-government organisation.

The petitioner, citing information secured though RTI Act, has claimed that the name of Mr. Gowda was not in the original list of shortlisted 10 candidates based on the notification issued in February 2022 inviting applications to select persons to the post of Chairperson.

However, names of two persons, including that of Mr. Gowda was added to the list of shortlisted candidates and Mr. Gowda was chosen for the post in the meeting chaired by the Minister for Women and Child Welfare on October 21, 2022, and he was appointed and assumed the office on the same day.

It has been contended in the petition that the selection process was not transparent one as the authorities have not provided the profile of Mr. Gowda despite applying under the RTI Act.

The petitioner has also claimed that Mr. Gowda does not possess the qualification of doing ‘outstanding work for promoting welfare of children’ as prescribed in the provisions of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 for selecting a person to the post of Chairperson.