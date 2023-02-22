Karnataka HC issues notice to govt. on plea challenging creation of posts of political secretary and adviser to CM with rank of Minister

February 22, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday ordered the issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition which has questioned the legality of the creation of posts such as political secretary and adviser to the Chief Minister with the ranks of Cabinet Minister and the Minister of State, respectively.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by Samaj Parivartan Samudaya, a Hubballi-based NGO.

The petitioner has also questioned the appointment of M.P. Renukacharya, BJP MLA, and D.N. Jeevaraj, a former MLA of the BJP, as political secretaries to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and the appointment of Belur Sudarsha as adviser (e-governance) and Kedarnath Mudda as adviser (commerce, industries and investments) to the CM.

The Bench also ordered issue of notices to all these four persons.

It has been contended in the petition that the creation of these posts with the rank of Minister of State and Cabinet Minister is a clear attempt to circumvent constitutional provision limiting the number of Ministers in the Council of Ministers in the Union and State governments under the Article 164(1)(A) of the Constitution of India.

“The notifications of these appointments are a byproduct colourable exercise of executive power vested with the State government under Article 162 and these appointments smack political aims and have absolutely no connection whatsoever to achieve real governance,” the petitioner claimed.

Contending that an executive order under Article 162 of the Constitution cannot create a post equivalent to constitutional office, it has been alleged in the petition that “the government has virtually created a parallel hybrid constitutional functionality just to please its loyalists and lobbyists”.

Creation of these posts is aimless, meaningless, and powerless and only results in an additional burden on the State exchequer, it has been claimed in the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT