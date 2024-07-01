Karnataka HC grants bail to Devaraje Gowda  

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday granted bail to advocate and BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda in a sexual assault case registered against him in Holenarsipur police station in Hassan district.

Mr. Gowda was arrested in May and was subjected to custodial interrogation by the police.

Before his arrest, Mr. Gowda claimed that he possessed videos and photos related to Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing at least three women. However, when video clips and photos purportedly related to Mr. Prajwal went viral through pen drives and messaging apps, Mr. Gowda claimed that Congress leaders were behind the act and that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had offered him ₹100 crore and sent him an “advance” of ₹5 crore for the videos.