GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka HC grants bail to Devaraje Gowda  

Published - July 01, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday granted bail to advocate and BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda in a sexual assault case registered against him in Holenarsipur police station in Hassan district.

Mr. Gowda was arrested in May and was subjected to custodial interrogation by the police.

Before his arrest, Mr. Gowda claimed that he possessed videos and photos related to Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing at least three women. However, when video clips and photos purportedly related to Mr. Prajwal went viral through pen drives and messaging apps, Mr. Gowda claimed that Congress leaders were behind the act and that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had offered him ₹100 crore and sent him an “advance” of ₹5 crore for the videos.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.