Karnataka HC gives options to Murugha seer on his bail plea

December 13, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Sri Jagadguru Murugarajendra Brihan Mutt will now have to inform the High Court of Karnataka on whether he wants to pursue his bail petition filed before the charge sheet was filed against him in the sexual assault case or he wants to approach the trial court to seek bail afresh as the charge sheet was filed when his petition was pending before the High Court.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, before whom the petition came up for hearing, adjourned further hearing till December 16 to enable the seer’s advocate to seek instruction on whether the seer wants to pursue the present petition.

The seer had filed the petition seeking bail in the High Court on October 10 after a trial court in Chitradurga had on September 23 refused to grant him bail.

As the police had filed charge sheet against the seer and other accused in the last week of October, the High Court gave the seer an option of moving the trial court afresh as the trial court’s order of rejecting his plea for bail was prior to filling of charge sheet.

Now, the seer has to decide whether he wants to pursue the plea for bail by amending the existing petition before the High Court incorporating new grounds based on the allegations levelled in the charge sheet or he wants exercise the right available to him to file a petition before the trial court for bail before knocking the doors of the High Court.