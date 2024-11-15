Karnataka HC dismisses wholesale dealers’ plea against reduction in supply of kerosene to BPL cardholders  

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to interfere with the orders passed by the Central and State governments during September-October, 2021, to reduce the quantity of kerosene to be supplied to BPL cardholders having LPG connection and those without LPG connection.

“It is trite that personal financial interest should always yield to a larger public interest. The court would not sit and monitor the usage of kerosene by whom, for what purpose, either for cooking or illumination. If this petition is entertained, it would amount to the court monitoring public distribution system,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the Akhila Karnataka Kerosene Wholesale Dealers’ Association, which had challenged the October 18, 2021, order passed by the State government based on the Centre’s directions issued in September 2021.

Purpose of order

The Centre in September 2021 had asked the State governments to restrict the supply of kerosene through public distribution system to ensure that the allocated kerosene is not diverted for adulteration of petrol/diesel or for any other unintended use.

Following this, the State government initially restricted the supply of kerosene to one litre per household to those BPL cardholders having LPG connection and three litres per household to those having no LPG connection. Later, the State government issued another notification, which restricted the supply of kerosene to certain taluks in 11 districts and stopped distribution of kerosene to all taluks in the remaining districts based on the usage.

Not arbitrary

Observing that the government orders are neither arbitrary nor discriminatory and do not call for any interference, the court said the petitioner-association had challenged the reduction in kerosene supply as it allegedly takes away the revenue of the dealers and taking away imaginary revenue of the dealers cannot be a reason to knock on the doors of the court.

Pointing out that no consumers have approached the court but it is only the dealers who are crying foul about the reduction, the court said that “the kerosene dealers who are complaining that their dealership is in jeopardy, due to restricted distribution of kerosene, cannot contend discrimination”.