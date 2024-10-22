GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka HC directs State government not to notify final BBMP Advertisement Bylaws without prior permission from the court

A PIL petition was initiated suo motu by the court in July this year on the failure of the BBMP and the State government in implementing directions since 2017 to act against illegal hoardings

Published - October 22, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government not to notify the final Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Advertisement) Bylaws, 2024, without the prior permission from the court.

PIL petitions

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the direction while hearing a batch of PIL petitions. Several PIL petitions were filed in 2017-18 complaining about BBMP’s failure to act against illegal hoardings, and a PIL petition was initiated suo motu by the court in July this year on failure of the BBMP and the State government in implementing various directions issued by the court since 2017 to act against illegal hoardings.

The government advocate said that the BBMP has sent communications to the government after considering the objections and suggestions, received for the draft bylaws, and the government required a couple of weeks to issue final bylaws.

At this stage, the Bench directed that new bylaws should not be notified without the court’s prior permission while directing the government to submit final bylaw before notifying it.

Penal provisions

During earlier hearings, the HC had suggested that new bylaws should include penal provisions, which may act as deterrents against defaulters and wrongdoers, provisions for BBMP to continuously monitor the activities of unauthorised, not to permit the putting up of flexes, hoardings, etc., in places near pedestrian paths, etc.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / court administration / advertising

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.