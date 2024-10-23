Karnataka HC directs police to explain how FIR was registered after recording NCR on complaint against Kumaraswamy and former MLC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday sought explanation from the Station House Officer of Amthruthally police station in Bengaluru on how a First Information Report (FIR) for alleged extortion was registered on a same complaint on which a non-cognisable offence report (NCR) was registered earlier in the day on October 3 against JD(S) leaders Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda.

Undertaking recorded

Also, the court recorded the undertaking given by the additional State public prosecutor on behalf of the police that no precipitative action would be taken based on the FIR till further orders from the court.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on a petition filed by Mr. Gowda, who had questioned the legality of registration of FIR based on a complaint lodged by Vijay Tata, real estate dealer and former head of social media wing of the JD(S).

Observing that the police officer appears to have blown hot and cold, the court said that explanation from the police officer is necessary before further hearing the petition.

Earlier, it was pointed out to the court that the police did not register a counter complaint given by the petitioner against Mr. Tata but merely stated that petitioner’s complaint would be investigation along with the FIR.

Tata’s allegations

It was alleged in the complaint by Mr. Tata that Mr. Gowda had been to the house of the complainant for dinner on August 24 during which Mr. Kumaraswamy spoke to the complainant through Mr. Gowda’s mobile phone and demanded for ₹50 crore for the byelection.

Further, Mr. Tata alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy threatened him with dire consequence when he expressed his inability to pay the amount. Mr. Gowda also allegedly posed threat to life if money as demanded was not paid, it was alleged in the complaint.