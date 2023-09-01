Karnataka HC directs govt. to keep in abeyance notification that resulted in ending tenure of KSPCB chairman Shanth Thimmaiah 

September 01, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to keep in abeyance and not give effect to its August 31 corrigendum, which resulted in abruptly ending the tenure of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s chairman Shanth A. Thimmaiah.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Thimmaiah questioning the legality of the notification.

In the corrigendum, issued in the guise of rectifying the notification issued on November 15, 2021, appointing Mr. Thimmaiah as KSPCB chairman, had said that his tenure should have been till March 4, 2023, but it was wrongly mentioned as November 14, 2024.

The government, in the corrigendum, had said that Mr. Thimmaiah was appointed only for the remaining tenure of the then chairperson, whose tenure would have come to an end on March 4, 2023 had he continued in the post.

However, the petitioner has alleged that the new government in the office is making all efforts to remove him from the post even though he was appointed for a period tenure by following the new guidelines framed by the High Court of Karnataka.