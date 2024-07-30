Karnataka HC direction on medical, engineering course fee and seat sharing

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State government to submit the specimen of its consensual agreements with associations of private colleges on seat sharing and fixing fees for medical, dental, and engineering courses in private professional colleges.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while hearing a PIL petition filed in 2020 by city-based advocate Ajoy Kumar Patil.

The petitioner has primarily contended that the separate category of management quota (Q) admissions under the heading of “other seats” by earmarking of 5% of total intake for it at an exorbitant fees was illegal and arbitrary, besides being contrary to the verdicts of the apex court.

The validity of certain provisions of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, have also been questioned in the petition while contending that the provisions were violative of constitutional provisions and apex court’s judgments.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till September 10 while directing the government to file its statement of objections to the petition.

