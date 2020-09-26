Karnataka HC develops online application for booking slots to file documents

A screenshot of the application page.

Bengaluru

26 September 2020 23:06 IST

In a first, a software application has been developed to book time slots to submit petitions and documents in court. It has been introduced by the High Court of Karnataka to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 restrictions.

The application, called ‘Physical Filing – Online Appointment’, has been developed on the model of booking seats for a movie in a multiplex. It was developed by the High Court’s in-house technical team within a span of seven days.

The time slots convenient to advocates or their clerks or the litigants can be booked for the physical filing of fresh petitions, caveats, interlocutory applications, and DD deposits at the specially designated nine counters at the Principal Bench of the High Court in Bengaluru.

How it works

The time slots, ranging from two to 10 minutes, have been set for the filing of specified documents. The users, after registering themselves, can log into the application and choose the date and time slot of their choice for a particular service. On confirmation of booking, the application will generate an acknowledgement which the user will have to show at the entrance gate of the court in order to get to the filing counters.

T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, Registrar (Computers), told The Hindu that the application was developed as Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka wanted a technological solution to reduce the burden on the staff who were required to communicate time slots after processing 300 to 500 emails received from advocates every day. Pointing out that this was the first time such an application was developed for the courts in the country, he said it was subjected to a security audit before introduction.

The online application allows each user to book three to five slots, depending on the type of documents they want to submit at the designated counters. The software will indicate the available and already booked dates and time slots in green and red boxes.