Karnataka HC declines to interfere with procedure adopted by special court during trial against Murugha Mutt seer in rape case  

The High Court of Karnataka has declined to interfere at this stage with the procedure adopted by the special court for considering the contents of the statement recorded before the magistrate by one of the victim girls during the ongoing trial of the rape case against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugharajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by the seer, who had questioned the decision of the special court, which allowed the victim to depose during her examination by the prosecutor about her statement recorded earlier under Sectiion 164 (5) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) before the magistrate.

It was argued on behalf of the seer that when the marking of the statement rendered by the witness under Section 164(5) of the Cr.PC is impermissible in law, allowing the victim to depose about the statement during examination amounts to indirectly marking statement under Section 164(5) and thus would cause grave injustice to the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 164(5) statement can only be used for contradiction or corroboration at the time of cross-examination, and what is done in the case at hand, in the considered view of the court, is exactly the same,” the High Court observed.

However, the High Court said that “these are grounds that can be urged before the appellate forum in the event the case would go against the accused. This court, in exercise of jurisdiction under Section 482 of the Cr.PC., cannot, during the trial, enter into and direct as to how the trial should be conducted, unless the conduct of the trial would result in miscarriage of justice. I do not find any such warrant in the case at hand.”

Meanwhile, the High Court made it clear that it is always open to urge these contentions at the relevant point in time before the appropriate fora.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.