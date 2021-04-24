Karnataka HC declines to interfere with local body elections

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday declined to interfere with the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to several local bodies on April 27 across the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said it was for the SEC to take a decision on whether there was any need to postponement of elections in view of the COVID-19 second wave.

The Bench passed the order while declining a plea by Prithvi Chintapalli Reddy, State convener of the AAP. The petitioner said the conduct of elections to several local bodies, including Ballari City Corporation, as per the schedule, would result in further spread of COVID-19.

However, the Bench pointed out that elections to several State Assemblies and bypolls in Karnataka were held recently. It also noted that apart from the polling, all other processes for conducting the elections were completed.