Karnataka HC asks for details of Rajyotsava awards selection panel

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to provide details of the constitution of the committee that shortlisted persons for the 2019 Rajyotsava awards and the guidelines followed in the selection process.
Justice B. Veerappa issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by Keshavagopal, an activist.
The petitioner has alleged that many in the selection committee were associated with the ruling BJP and several people having links with the saffron party were selected for the awards by not following the guidelines set by an HC-appointed committee in 2018.
It is also claimed in the petition that a member of the selection committee had admitted that she had to exert pressure on the Chief Minister to include certain names for the award. The case was adjourned till next week.
