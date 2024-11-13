ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on plea against Kambala near Pilikula biological park

Published - November 13, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the kambala (buffalo race) at Pilikula in 2014.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday adjourned till November 20 the hearing on a plea, which has opposed kambala close to the Pilikula biological park in Mangaluru, after it was brought to the court’s notice that the event scheduled to be held on November 17 near the park has been postponed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, adjourned further hearing on the PIL petition, in which the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, has complained that holding kambala close to the park would affect the animals.

The Bench adjourned hearing after the State Advocate General (A-G) said that the kambala, scheduled at a location close to the park, has now been postponed.

The petitioner’s advocate has contended that the director of the park has written to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner that holding the kambala close to the park would disturb the animals. However, the A-G has contended that the kambala has been held annually at that location for the past 10 years and this claim was disputed by the petitioner’s advocate

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While adjourning further hearing, the court ordered for impleading the Pilikula Development Authority and the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner as parties to the proceedings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US