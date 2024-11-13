 />
Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on plea against Kambala near Pilikula biological park

Published - November 13, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the kambala (buffalo race) at Pilikula in 2014.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday adjourned till November 20 the hearing on a plea, which has opposed kambala close to the Pilikula biological park in Mangaluru, after it was brought to the court’s notice that the event scheduled to be held on November 17 near the park has been postponed.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, adjourned further hearing on the PIL petition, in which the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, has complained that holding kambala close to the park would affect the animals.

The Bench adjourned hearing after the State Advocate General (A-G) said that the kambala, scheduled at a location close to the park, has now been postponed.

The petitioner’s advocate has contended that the director of the park has written to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner that holding the kambala close to the park would disturb the animals. However, the A-G has contended that the kambala has been held annually at that location for the past 10 years and this claim was disputed by the petitioner’s advocate

While adjourning further hearing, the court ordered for impleading the Pilikula Development Authority and the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner as parties to the proceedings.

