Karnataka has third highest number of rural PHCs in country, but paucity of doctors is a major issue

Of the 25,354 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) that are functional in the rural areas in the country, Karnataka has the third highest at 2,132. Besides these, as many as 392 PHCs are functioning in urban areas. PHC is the first contact point between the village community and a medical officer.

The highest number of rural PHCs are in Uttar Pradesh (3,055) followed by Rajasthan (2,179), according to the Health Dynamics of India (infrastructure and Human Resources 2022-2023) recently released by the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra (1,906), Bihar (1,519), Gujarat (1,483), Madhya Pradesh (1,440) and Tamil Nadu (1,419) follow.

Taluk hospitals

Karnataka also has the second highest number of sub-divisional (taluk) hospitals in the country. Of the total 1,340 sub-divisional hospitals in the country in 2023, Tamil Nadu is leading at 281, followed by Karnataka at 147 and Madhya Pradesh at 144, according to the report that provides a detailed analysis of the health infrastructure and workforce across the country.

The number of rural PHCs in Karnataka have increased from 1,681 in 2005 to 2,132 in 2023. In 2005, 92 of the PHCs were functioning in rented buildings and 150 in rent-free panchayat buildings. In 2023, this reduced to 13 and 54 respectively.

The State Cabinet that met in Kalaburgi on earlier this week approved the construction of an additional 45 PHCs and 31 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the Kalyana Karnataka region, besides giving a nod to upgrade nine taluk hospitals.

Human resources

However, a look at the human resources has revealed that the vacancy position of doctors/medical officers in these rural PHCs has increased from 196 in 2005 to 340 in 2023.

In terms of specialists at the CHCs, of the required 758 specialists, only 451 posts are sanctioned. Of these, 178 posts are vacant resulting in a shortfall of 455 specialists in Karnataka’s rural CHCs, according to the report.

While Karnataka has a shortage of 70 radiographers in rural CHCs, there is a shortfall of 810 pharmacists and 412 laboratory technicians in rural PHCs and CHCs put together.

In fact, shortage of manpower is a perennial problem in State-run hospitals. In 2022, the Karnataka Health Vision Group had pointed out wide disparities in distribution and availability of specific and specialised manpower in government hospitals. It had recommended a clearly defined Health Human Resources (HRR) policy.

Across states

Bengaluru Rural MP C.N. Manjunath, who was part of the Vision Group, said the need of the hour is to strengthen existing hospitals with adequate manpower. “The PHCs have just one doctor and if he/she is on leave, the doctor from an adjoining PHC has to manage. In this scenario, patients get to see a doctor in PHCs only on alternate days. Overall, the shortage is around 60% and it is a similar situation in almost all States,” he said.

Asserting that there is a need to enhance the salaries of contract doctors to attract them to government service under the National Health Mission, Dr. Manjunath said he recently raised the issue in the Parliament too.

“There should be a provision for manpower whenever the government proposes to construct a new health facility. Approval for capital and revenue expenditure should be given simultaneously,” the doctor-turned-MP said.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the State is working on augmenting human resources in a phased manpower. “To attract specialists on contract to our rural facilities, we are working on increasing their remuneration and offering attractive packages. We have realised that doctors are not coming forward to join our hospitals because of low salaries,” the Minister said.