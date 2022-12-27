Karnataka has taken all steps to fight any further COVID outbreak: Dr. Sudhakar

December 27, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there was no need for the people to panic as the State had taken all measures to effectively fight against the new COVID-19 variant BF.7.

He was speaking to presspersons after the mock drill at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi and after collecting information from KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani and other senior officials.

Dr. Sudhakar said that KIMS Hospital, which catered to the healthcare needs of people of North Karnataka, had become a panacea for them by providing advanced medical treatment. The mockdrill on COVID-19 was also being conducted at district and taluk hospitals and also in hospitals attached to medical colleges, he said.

He said that already mock drills had been conducted in Belagavi and Dharwad district hospitals along with KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and the arrangements had already been made. The objective was to provide quick effective treatment to those who suffer from the infection, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said that in every hospital, separate beds were being earmarked for COVID-19 patients and 50 to 60 beds were being kept ready. “KIMS has a good team of expert doctors. It has 200 ventilators and two oxygen tanks of the capacity of 40 KL. Already, KIMS has successfully fought against the first two waves of the pandemic and discussions have been held with the team of doctors to fight the next possible wave,” he said.

The Minister said that guidelines for new year celebrations had been announced and the people should also resolve to fight the pandemic and cooperate with the government by following the guidelines. Those visiting India from abroad were being tested for any infection and 8 lakh doses of vaccination had been made available, he said.

Along with Dr. Ramalingappa, Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar, Deputy Medical Superintendent Rajashekhar Dyaberi and senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department were present. Earlier, the Minister visited Civil Hospital in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that all necessary arrangements had been made and precautionary measures were taken to contain any possible wave of the pandemic. Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad after conducting the mock drill at Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Hegde said that during the second and third waves, hospitals in the district including KIMS Hospital in Hubballi had done a great job and would continue doing the same.

District Health Officer Dr. Patil Shashi mentioned about the availability of medical equipments, facilities and arrangements made so far. District Surgeon Dr. Shivakumar Mankar briefed about the arrangements at the district hospital. Various health officials were present.