‘Karnataka has released 425 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu’

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 19, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka released 425 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu during the south-west monsoon this year (2022), which is highest since 1974, Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday told the Legislative Assembly.

There was no water release-related problem between two neighbouring States following excess release of water to Tamil Nadu during the last three years, Mr. Ashok said, while replying to the debate on rain havoc in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State released 425 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu during June-September as against the allocation of 177.25 tmcft of water made to lower riparian State for the entire water year by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app