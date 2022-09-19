‘Karnataka has released 425 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu’

Karnataka released 425 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu during the south-west monsoon this year (2022), which is highest since 1974, Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday told the Legislative Assembly.

There was no water release-related problem between two neighbouring States following excess release of water to Tamil Nadu during the last three years, Mr. Ashok said, while replying to the debate on rain havoc in the State.

The State released 425 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu during June-September as against the allocation of 177.25 tmcft of water made to lower riparian State for the entire water year by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal.