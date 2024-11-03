Karnataka has neglected investment in education necessary for implementing RTE, says report

A recent report titled “Implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009: Where Do We Stand”, released by the Right to Education Cell and the Council for Social Development, New Delhi, has highlighted significant gaps in Karnataka’s education sector. The report points to “neglected investment” in education, high teacher vacancies, and the closure of government schools as key concerns.

A 2023 report of the Union Ministry of School Education and Literacy on RTE compliance reveals that only 25.5% of its educational norms have been met nationwide. Karnataka’s compliance rate is even lower, at 23.6%, below the national average. This, the report notes, is “deplorable”, especially given the advanced socio-economic status of many South Indian States that should have enabled greater investment in education.

Govt. funding

The RTE Act of 2009 mandates government funding to support its provisions. However, while States allocate an average of 14.7% of their budgets to education, Karnataka’s budget for 2023-24 stands at only 11%. “For a State that considers itself among the socio-economically advanced States of the country, this under-investment is unfortunate,” the report states.

The share of private school enrolments in Karnataka has risen in recent years, which coincides with an increased emphasis on rationalisation and the closure or merger of small, low-enrollment government schools.

“This has exacerbated inequity, with many students dropping out of schools as parents, particularly those from socio-economically marginalised groups, are unwilling to send their children to schools that are not within easy walking distance of their homes. By not filling teacher vacancies and closing schools, the government is effectively ‘shrinking’ the public education system and reducing access to education,” the report said.

The report criticises several recent measures, such as introducing board exams for classes 5 and 9 and establishing Karnataka Public Schools, contrary to provisions of the RTE Act. “Rather than enhancing the physical and academic infrastructure across all government schools, the State has focused on Karnataka Public Schools, a model that has proven inequitable and ineffective,” it says. It also flags the emphasis on English-medium instruction, the reintroduction of public exams for younger grades, and reliance on guest teachers as signs of disregard for the RTE Act’s requirements.

Highest teacher vacancies

Karnataka has the highest teacher vacancies in India, with 1,41,358 unfilled positions. The State has seen an increase in single-teacher schools, and many schools have high pupil-teacher ratios. Only 68% of high schools have teachers for all core subjects, according to the report.

Additionally, the State Council for Educational Research and Training and the District Institute of Education and Training have significant vacancies, with 60% and 27% of academic positions unfilled, respectively. These shortages, the report says, limit the academic support available to schools.

Despite Karnataka’s socio-economic advantages, various assessments reveal “poor education quality,” which the report attributes to insufficient and ineffective teacher professional development (TPD). While Karnataka relies heavily on online courses and virtual resources like NISHTHA and DIKSHA for TPD, the report suggests that Karnataka could adopt Kerala’s approach of using open-source digital technologies to improve teacher training and uphold children’s right to quality education.

(This is the first of a three-part series)