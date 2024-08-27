Karnataka has lost more than 280 elephants in the last three years 

Karnataka, which has the largest elephant population in the country, has, in the last three years, lost more than 280 jumbos, of which over 30 have died due to electrocution.

In areca farm

On Tuesday, a tusker died of electrocution in an areca farm at Kolagame village in Chikkamagaluru district. On June 11, the Dasara elephant Ashwathama died at its camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve also due to electrocution after it came in contact with a solar fence.

“It seems the elephant pushed an areca plant, which fell on a live wire. The animal died of electrocution,” said Ramesh Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Chikkamagaluru division. The incident occurred in the Muthodi range.

Over the years

As per data, around 82 elephants died during 2021-22, 72 died in 2022-23, 97 died in 2023-24, and 37 elephants have died in 2024-25 so far. Of these, over 30 elephants died due to electrocution, and six were poached.

This year, 37 elephants have been said to have died so far; of these, two had died in January, six in February, seven in March, five in April, 13 in May, two in June, one each in July and August. Among these, six deaths were classified as unnatural.

As per data provided by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a question in the recent Parliament session, in 2019-20, eight elephant casualties were due to electrocution, nine died in 2020-21, seven in 2021-22, 15 in 2022-23 and 13 in 2023-24. As per this data, there were no elephant casualties between 2019-24 (till July) due to poaching or poisoning.

