Karnataka has highest number of top scorers in CLAT-2023 UG and PG

December 23, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eight students from Karnataka, the highest for any State, have emerged as top scorers in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT-2023) results for undergraduate and postgraduate streams declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities on December 23, Friday.

Two candidates, one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, secured 100 percentile and emerged as all India toppers. One candidate from Karnataka secured a percentile of 99.97, two secured 99.96 and one each secured a percentile of 99.95, 99.94, 99.93 and 99.92 in CLAT UG from Karnataka.

Kshitika Tyagi of Bengaluru got an All India Rank (AIR) of 12 with 106.75 score and a percentile of 99.97 in CLAT-2023 UG. Speaking to The Hindu, she said she started preparing for the exam and found the subject very interesting. “I want to join the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru,” she said.

Another topper from Karnataka, Ayesha Khan, AIR 17 with 105.75 score and 99.96 percentile, said her dream had come true. “From a very young age, I always wanted to be a lawyer, and I will be one now,” she said.

The CLAT-2023 was conducted at 127 centres in 23 States and two Union Territories. A total of 94.87% of the candidates who enrolled appeared for the examination, of which 56% are females 44% are males and 2 are transgenders.

The duration of the CLAT 2023 UG test was 120 minutes. The test had five sections, with a total of 150 questions. One question was withdrawn in the final answer key. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. CLAT 2023 PG had one section comprising 120 questions and the highest mark secured is 95.25.