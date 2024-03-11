Karnataka has emerged as model state in empowering people through social security programmes: Minister

March 11, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming the guarantee schemes being implemented by his government as powerful tools in the empowerment of common people, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare and Ballari district in-charge B. Nagendra has said that Karnataka has emerged as a model state in the country in the development of disadvantaged and marginalised sections by implementing the country’s largest social security programmes.

“We promised five guarantee schemes during the last Assembly elections and people blessed us with their votes. After coming to power, we are now successfully implementing them. We are delivering as promised. With the implementation of these schemes, Karnataka has emerged as a model for other States in the country. All other States are looking at us and exploring the ways and means to introduce similar schemes,” Mr. Nagendra said.

He was speaking at a district-level conference of guarantee schemes beneficiaries in Ballari on Monday.

“What is collected from the people is being given back to them. The money collected from the people is being spent for the welfare of the people and development of the State. The government doesn’t have any other interest than the welfare of the State,” he said.

Obliquely referring to the Opposition’s speculation over the stability of the government, Mr. Nagendra said that the Congress government in the State will continue to give stable governance and complete its term under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“Our government will complete its term. We will not discontinue the guarantee schemes as long as we are in power,” he said.

The Minister also directed the district administration to take up a special survey to identify genuine beneficiaries who have been deprived of the benefits of the schemes due to various reasons and bring them under the ambit of the schemes.

As per details Mr. Nagendra provided ₹566.53 crore has been spent to implement guarantee schemes in the district.

“The government has so far spent ₹65.62 crore for the Shakti Scheme, ₹301.84 crore for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, ₹111.92 crores for Anna Bhagya Scheme, ₹87 crore for Gruha Jyothi Scheme and ₹0.15 crore for Yuva Nidhi Scheme,” he said.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, who presided over the event, commended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for ensuring the continuation of development works despite the implementation of guarantee schemes.

“The development works continue without any hindrance despite the effective implementation of guarantee schemes. The government has given ₹200 crore to Ballari City Municipal Corporation. The funds are used for the development of the city. There are several projects in the pipeline, including granting property rights to 6,072 families and providing housing to houseless families in the city,” Mr. Reddy said.

On the occasion, Mr. Nagendra performed Bhumi Puja for various development projects. He also symbolically distributed a few cheques to the beneficiaries registered for the Yuva Nidhi Scheme.

Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation distributed two-wheelers to some beneficiaries. Anganwadi workers who performed well last year were felicitated.

Legislators J.N. Ganesh, E. Tukaram and B.M. Nagaraj, Ballari Mayor B. Shwetha, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, Ballari Urban Development Authority chairman J.S. Anjaneyulu, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Zubair and others were present.

