Karnataka has conducive atmosphere for Ambedkar’s thoughts to flourish, says his grandson

June 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the working president of the Buddhist Society of India, held that Karnataka had conducive atmosphere and fertile land for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s thoughts to flourish.

Speaking at a public programme organised by the district unit of the organisation in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, he said that a proper guidance was required to nurture and develop Ambedkar’s thoughts to change the society.

“Positive changes are visible in the society. We need to come out of superstition and develop scientific temperament. We should not forget that it was because of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that we are here. We need to take forward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s thoughts and realize his dream of an egalitarian society,” he said.

Expressing contentment for rapidly spreading awareness on Ambedkar’s thoughts and vision across the country, he pointed out to Gujarat and said that the State which had little influence of Ambedkar thoughts about 10 years ago has now prominent Ambedkar movement.

“Ten years ago, we hardly saw any influence of Ambedkar in Gujarat. Now, we have a strong social movement influenced by Ambedkar thought. People are actively participating in the movement and talking of converting into Buddhism and building Buddha Vihars. Such developments should take place in all other States,” he said.

He called upon the people to discuss Ambedkar’s stand on religion, especially Buddhism along with his political thoughts. “We need to read and discuss about Buddhism, Sangha, Buddhist monks and Buddha’s life,” he said.

He said that Samata Sainik Dal would complete 100 years in 2024 and appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner in Karnataka and take a membership drive to add 1 lakh more people to the organisation.

