Karnataka has cleared T.N. quota of water: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka had cleared the quota of water to be shared with Tamil Nadu in the last one month by discharging the Cauvery and Kabini waters.

He was speaking after offering ‘bagina’ to the Cauvery at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), near Srirangapatna, which has attained the full-reservoir level.

The storage in all the four Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka was “very poor”. Nevertheless, all the four reservoirs attained their maximum storage capacity owing to the blessings of the rain god, he said. The surplus waters were discharged and hence the neighbouring State received its quota in the recent days, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to developing the KRS on a par with international standards to improve the tourism potential of the region.

He said the government had initiated measures to revive the State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) and the cooperative sugar factory Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane in Mandya district.

Sumalatha and Pratap Simha, MPs, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, MLAs and MLCs, Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, and Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram were among those present.

This was the fourth time Mr. Yediyurappa offered ‘bagina’ at the KRS. He had offered it for three consecutive years from 2008 during his first stint as the Chief Minister.

‘Ask Siddaramaiah’

Mr. Yediyurappa lost his cool when some journalists repeatedly asked him about the possibilities of midterm elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

“Go ask Siddaramaiah [the former Chief Minister] if he has spoken about the possibilities of midterm elections,” he said in anger.